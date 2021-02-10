Deep Freeze For North TexasWe won't get above freezing for days and there are expected to be very dangerous wind chills.

26 minutes ago

2 North Texas Locations Selected For COVID-19 Vaccine HubsCaroline Vandergriff explains when they will open and how they will work.

31 minutes ago

National Anthem Plays At Dallas Mavericks Home Game For First Time This SeasonIt was the first time all season the Dallas Mavericks played the national anthem before a home game.

36 minutes ago

Man Takes Own Life In Front Of Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne's Home, Irving Police SayU.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne was home when the she heard a gunshot outside. She saw a body and called 911.

39 minutes ago

Just The Beginning: Long Days Ahead For Crews Working To Keep Roads Safe In Icy WeatherRoads are already getting slick in parts of North Texas.

41 minutes ago

Area Churches Jumping In To Fill Gaps For Homeless During Frigid WeatherRobbie Owens reports.

4 hours ago

Weather Slows Down, But Doesn't Stop Vaccinations In Tarrant CountyJason Allen reports.

5 hours ago

Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news on Feb. 10.

5 hours ago

Remember Black Dallas: Local Effort Looks To Highlight, Preserve City's Black HistoryAs we celebrate Black History Month, a local effort is underway by a Dallas native to highlight and remember the city's own Black history.

5 hours ago

Smoother Operation Seen At Dallas County's Fair Park Vaccination SiteDallas County on Tuesday debuted a multi-lane vaccine drive-thru, but there were problems. The cold weather and generators not arriving on time led to hours-long wait times.

6 hours ago

Residents Preparing For Frigid Conditions In North TexasThe possibility of freezing rain and sleet is increasing in North Texas as the arctic air has arrived.

6 hours ago

Texas Lawyer, Judge In Viral Cat Filter Zoom Video Say They're Happy To Bring 'Collective Laugh' During Tough TimesCat puns aside, both the Texas attorney and judge in the viral hit say the video is what we all need right now.

6 hours ago

Gardening 101: Keeping Your Garden Safe During Frigid WeatherHere are some tips to keep your garden safe during freezing temperatures and precipitation.

6 hours ago

Frigid Forecast For North TexasGet ready for some of the coldest weather in years.

6 hours ago

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Announces Star Spangled Banner Protection Act In Wake Of Mavericks ControversyOne day after word got out Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stopped having the national anthem played before home games this season, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced that the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Dallas Stars Express Support For Playing Of National Anthem Following Mavericks ControversyFollowing backlash and a reversal by the Dallas Mavericks after it came to light team owner Mark Cuban had stopped having the national anthem played before home games this season, the Dallas Stars released a statement calling the playing of the anthem a "time-honored tradition" and that the Stars would "continue to perform" the anthem before their home games. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Mavericks To Begin Playing National Anthem At Home Games After League Reminder About PolicyThe NBA issued a statement Thursday about a "longstanding league policy" that requires all teams to play the national anthem as fans are making their way back to arenas. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather UpdateThe cold is here! Much of North Texas is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Parks Employee In North Texas Being Called A Hero For Helping Man During Medical EmergencyA Texas Parks & Recreation worker had to be at a certain greenspace, a sick driver had to be concerned about others on the road, and first responders had to do what they do everyday. Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

'Don't Drive Like An Idiot,' Slick Road Conditions A Possibility Amid Freezing TempsThe roads may ice over again tonight, so please drive EXTRA carefully.

12 hours ago

On And Off Court, Richardson High’s Callie Cooper Is Making Impressions“It’s not I want someone to praise me because I do something good. I do it out of the kindness of my heart because I want someone else to feel good," Callie Cooper says.

12 hours ago

Texas Authorities Continue Search For Semi After 911 Calls From People Claiming To Be Held InsideDispatchers in Texas received disturbing 911 calls from people pleading for help in Spanish and claiming to be inside the back of a tanker truck, today authorities continue searching for that big rig. Katie Johnston reports.

13 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Wednesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Wednesday morning.

15 hours ago