Texans With Electricity Still Being Asked To ConserveRobbie Owens reports.

5 minutes ago

Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, Feb. 15.

29 minutes ago

North Texas' Keite Young Talks About Community Inspiring His MusicNorth Texas musician Keite Young says his music is inspired by community and change.

44 minutes ago

Pool Freezes Despite Pump RunningCBS 11 videographer Scott Jarrell tossed a ball on his pool and it rolls across.

47 minutes ago

Thousands Of Fort Worth Residents Under Boil Water Notice Due To Plant Losing PowerThousands of residents in Fort Worth were issued a boil water notice Monday due to a water treatment plant experiencing multiple power outages.

51 minutes ago

North Texas Master Plumber Talks About Dealing With Brutally Cold TemperaturesA master plumber in North Texas offers tips on how to deal with piping issues due to the blistering cold temperatures.

1 hour ago

North Texas Residents Dealing With Power Outages During Blistering ColdPower outages continue through North Texas due to the winter storm. What started as 15 to 45 minute blackouts turned into hours-long waits for power.

1 hour ago

North Texas Man Living In His Car Due To Hours Without Power To His Home"I'm wearing several layers of clothes to keep my body warm," said Collin County resident Clint Cash.

2 hours ago

Dangerously Low Temps Persist In North TexasWe'll warm up significantly by the weekend.

2 hours ago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Provides Update On Power OutagesGov. Abbott spoke to Doug Dunbar live on CBS 11 at 4.

2 hours ago

Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather UpdateLatest on the brutally cold temperatures in North Texas.

7 hours ago

Brutally Cold Temperatures, Power Outages Main Issues For Many North TexansAn historic winter storm brought brutal temperatures to North Texas, and now many residents also having to deal with power outages.

7 hours ago

Many North Texans Dealing With Power Outages Due To Winter WeatherControlled outages are being seen throughout North Texas due to the severity of the winter weather.

7 hours ago

News Now: Feb. 15, 2021Just waking up? Catch up on all your local news right here.

11 hours ago

A Dangerously Cold MorningFlurries or snow showers possible early. A mix of clouds and sun. High 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

12 hours ago

ERCOT Calls For Rotating Outages As Extreme Winter Weather Forces Generating Units OfflineTurning off small appliance (like a toaster) and lowering heaters will help.

13 hours ago

Traffic Update: Roadways Are TreacherousAll roads are covered in snow, and some have ice beneath.

13 hours ago

Wind Chill Warning Lasts Until Noon TomorrowThe wind chill warning lasts until noon on Tuesday. Please do not go outside unless it's necessary, and if you do -- don't stay long.

13 hours ago

Road Condition UpdateRoad Condition Update in DFW

14 hours ago

Latest On Winter Weather In North TexasHere's the latest on what North Texas saw Sunday regarding the major winter storm and we could see more later in the week.

20 hours ago

Travel Conditions To Be Aware Of In North Texas On MondayIf you have to get out on the roads Monday in Dallas, the Department of Public Works has 32 sanding truck that will be running nonstop operations through Monday night.

20 hours ago

North Texas Winter Storm Already Causing Power IssuesGrant Cruise of Oncor talks with CBS 11 News about the winter storm affecting power and how residents can help reduce use.

20 hours ago

Living Room Sports: Texas Rangers Manager Chris WoodwardTexas Rangers manager Chris Woodward begins his third season with team this year.

20 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Sunday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Sunday evening.

1 day ago