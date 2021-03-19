CDC Changes School Guidance, Says Students Can Sit Closer At DesksA look at how the CDC's new school guidelines affect the classroom and virtual learning.

4 minutes ago

Collin County Sheriff Asks For Patience In Investigation Over In-Custody DeathAn investigation is underway over the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III.

10 minutes ago

Behind The Scenes Look At How CBS 11 Has Brought You The News On Air During COVID-19Thanks to photojournalist Mike Kinney for putting this together.

22 minutes ago

Gorgeous Spring Weekend AheadSunny with temps in the 60s and 70s!

29 minutes ago

North Texas Graduating High Schoolers Share How They Got Through Year Of COVID-19 PandemicBrooke Rogers had a Zoom discussion with the seniors.

35 minutes ago

Parker County Sheriff's Offering $5000 Reward For Information In Deadly Horse ShootingA horse was shot and killed in Parker County on March 17 and now a $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Canelo Alvarez, Billy Joe Saunders Set For Clash At AT&T Stadium On May 8The middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on May 8. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Expert Discusses Bill To Weatherize Texas Power GridBruce Bullock, Director Of The Maguire Energy Institute At SMU Discusses House Bill 11 On Weatherizing Facilities In The Electric Power System In Texas With CBS 11's Jack Fink

3 hours ago

Dog Stolen From Vehicle In Deep Ellum Will Soon Be Reunited With His FamilyThanks to the watchful eyes of a CBS11 viewer, 'Oliver' the Boston Terrier will soon be back home with his family. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Texas Sheriff Calls In-Custody Death Of Marvin Scott A Tragedy & Asks For Patience While Investigations Are CompletedThere have been calls for the arrest and prosecution of law enforcement and detention workers after a Collin County man, arrested for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, died while in custody. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Collin County Sheriff's Presser On In-Custody Death Of Marvin ScottCollin County Sheriff's Presser On In-Custody Death Of Marvin Scott

6 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.

8 hours ago

Police: Texas Customer Who Refused To Wear Mask Stabs Fast Food Restaurant ManagerThe hunt is on in Texas for a man who allegedly stabbed a restaurant manager several times after he was told to wear a mask inside a Jack in the Box restaurant. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

12 hours ago

UNT’s Javion Hamlet's Dad Believes He Will Make A Name for Himself During NCAA TournamentThe only one who with more adrenaline pumpin' right now than UNT senior star Javion Hamlet is the man who raised him

19 hours ago

Sunny And Cool FridayThe high will approach the mid-60s.

19 hours ago

No Charges Against Denton Police Officer Who Shot, Killed UNT Student Darius Tarver 14 Months AgoA Denton County Grand Jury returned a no bill in the officer-involved shooting death of Darius Tarver on January 21, 2020.

19 hours ago

Arlington Officer Shoots, Kills Man Wanted For Multiple Rapes After Allegedly Pointing Gun At PoliceAn Arlington Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for 11 felony warrants Thursday night, March 18, after he allegedly pointed a gun at an officer.

19 hours ago

Flu, RSV Cases Way Down In North Texas: Doctors Credit Public Health Measures During COVID-19 PandemicIn a typical year, hundreds of infants and toddlers in North Texas would be in the hospital right now because of RSV, a common respiratory illness, but the virus is almost nonexistent.

19 hours ago

Lt. Governor Calls On Governor To Reverse ERCOT Overcharges, Exposing Major Policy DifferenceIn an extraordinary political move, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick called on Governor Greg Abbott to reverse billions of dollars in overcharges by ERCOT for electricity during last month's winter storms.

22 hours ago

Waxahachie Star CJ Noland Ready To Lead Oklahoma To March Madness Next YearWaxahachie's CJ Noland is looking forward to his "bright future" with the Oklahoma Sooners next year.

23 hours ago

5 Reasons Why You May Not Have Received 3rd Stimulus PaymentMore than half of all stimulus payments in this latest round of COVID-19 relief have been delivered. That leaves some 70 million Americans who qualify, still waiting.

23 hours ago

Talking COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy With DCHHS ChiefDr. Philip Huang from Dallas County Health and Human Services discusses the issue.

23 hours ago

Arlington Homeowner Struggling To Prove Recent Burst Pipes Are Related To Winter StormsWith the weather warming up, some North Texans are facing more burst pipes and damage related to February's winter storms. Delays in fixing that damage are causing even more issues.

1 day ago