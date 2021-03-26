Former Red Oak Star Marcus Sasser Has Houston In Sweet 16 And Basketball In His BloodSasser's Uncle Jason was also his head coach at Red Oak. Jason starred at Texas Tech and had a 13-year pro career.

39 minutes ago

Warm Saturday With Chance Of Storms LateThe high will be in the upper 70s.

47 minutes ago

Texas DPS Trooper Shot Near MexiaThe scene of the shooting is on Highway 84 in Limestone County.

55 minutes ago

Lawmakers Share Look At Migrant Crisis On The Southern Texas BorderFacilities are becoming increasingly overwhelmed.

57 minutes ago

Rally For Justice In Response To In-Custody Death In Collin CountyPeople in the community want jailers held accountable in the death of Marvin Scott III.

1 hour ago

Plano Teen Participates In COVID-19 Vaccine TrialCOVID-19 vaccine trials for both Pfizer and Moderna include testing adolescent and children to make sure it is safe for all ages.

5 hours ago

Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato Steps Down After 5 YearsThe city said Friday was Charles Cato's last day as chief and that a national search is currently underway for his replacement.

5 hours ago

H-E-B To Open 2 Locations In Frisco, PlanoThe two new locations will be the company's first inside the DFW Metroplex.

5 hours ago

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan: More Than 27,000 Migrants Apprehended In Texas This WeekTexas House Speaker Dade Phelan calls the surge at the Texas border a humanitarian crisis. "I've been getting daily briefings from DPS, and what they're saying is a surge that we haven't seen in years."

5 hours ago

Dallas Street Renamed For Botham Jean On SaturdayJean was shot and killed by former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger.

5 hours ago

Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Friday, March 26.

6 hours ago

Seattle Woman, Marisela Botello Valadez, Who Went Missing In Dallas Found Dead, Murder Warrants Issued For 3 SuspectsPolice said Marisela Botello Valadez, 23, was last seen alive on Oct. 5, 2020 and believed she was the victim of foul play.

6 hours ago

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan Looks To Prevent Another Winter Storm TragedyDade Phelan says among the bills the full House will consider would require power plants and other electric companies to winterize their facilities.

6 hours ago

Texas Seeing Lowest COVID-19 Positivity Rate In A Year, Gov. Abbott SaysGov. Greg Abbott highlighted that positive COVID-19 tests are at their lowest levels in a year and that hospitalizations are at their lowest since October.

6 hours ago

Dining For Heroes Celebrates Police OfficersFrom taking criminals off the street to taking lunch orders, these officers had fun!

6 hours ago

Pandemic Wedding Planning: Couples React To Getting Hitched In COVID TimesMany couples were impacted and countless weddings postponed. Some say it's time to get on with it!

6 hours ago

RAW VIDEO: 2 Men Survive After Their Small Plane Clips Trees, Crashes Near Bridgeport AirportTwo men survived a small plane crash this afternoon just north of the Bridgeport Airport in Wise County.

6 hours ago

Weekend Weather ForecastGenerally clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

7 hours ago

Texas Judge Says Austin Can Require Masks Despite State Ending COVID-19 MandatesA Texas judge is allowing the City of Austin to continue to require face coverings in local businesses weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures. Geoff Petrulis reports.

7 hours ago

'Longhorns In Couture' Help Raise Money for Local Non-ProfitJust like businesses, non-profits have also been struggling amid the pandemic. But the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center is finding hope in an unusual place… longhorns in couture.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Dallas Woman Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Loose Pit Bulls She Was FeedingA woman is in stable condition in a Dallas hospital after being attacked by four loose pit bulls she was feeding. Geoff Petrulis reports.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

12 hours ago