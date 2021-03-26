People in the community want jailers held accountable in the death of Marvin Scott III.
Rally For Justice In Response To In-Custody Death In Collin County
Sponsored By
Program: CBS 11 News EveningCategories: Local Community, News, Local News, KTVTTV, Top Story, Google
Latest Videos
Former Red Oak Star Marcus Sasser Has Houston In Sweet 16 And Basketball In His BloodSasser's Uncle Jason was also his head coach at Red Oak. Jason starred at Texas Tech and had a 13-year pro career.
Warm Saturday With Chance Of Storms LateThe high will be in the upper 70s.
Texas DPS Trooper Shot Near MexiaThe scene of the shooting is on Highway 84 in Limestone County.
Lawmakers Share Look At Migrant Crisis On The Southern Texas BorderFacilities are becoming increasingly overwhelmed.
Rally For Justice In Response To In-Custody Death In Collin CountyPeople in the community want jailers held accountable in the death of Marvin Scott III.
Plano Teen Participates In COVID-19 Vaccine TrialCOVID-19 vaccine trials for both Pfizer and Moderna include testing adolescent and children to make sure it is safe for all ages.
Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato Steps Down After 5 YearsThe city said Friday was Charles Cato's last day as chief and that a national search is currently underway for his replacement.
H-E-B To Open 2 Locations In Frisco, PlanoThe two new locations will be the company's first inside the DFW Metroplex.
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan: More Than 27,000 Migrants Apprehended In Texas This WeekTexas House Speaker Dade Phelan calls the surge at the Texas border a humanitarian crisis. "I've been getting daily briefings from DPS, and what they're saying is a surge that we haven't seen in years."
Dallas Street Renamed For Botham Jean On SaturdayJean was shot and killed by former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger.
Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Friday, March 26.
Seattle Woman, Marisela Botello Valadez, Who Went Missing In Dallas Found Dead, Murder Warrants Issued For 3 SuspectsPolice said Marisela Botello Valadez, 23, was last seen alive on Oct. 5, 2020 and believed she was the victim of foul play.
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan Looks To Prevent Another Winter Storm TragedyDade Phelan says among the bills the full House will consider would require power plants and other electric companies to winterize their facilities.
Texas Seeing Lowest COVID-19 Positivity Rate In A Year, Gov. Abbott SaysGov. Greg Abbott highlighted that positive COVID-19 tests are at their lowest levels in a year and that hospitalizations are at their lowest since October.
Dining For Heroes Celebrates Police OfficersFrom taking criminals off the street to taking lunch orders, these officers had fun!
Pandemic Wedding Planning: Couples React To Getting Hitched In COVID TimesMany couples were impacted and countless weddings postponed. Some say it's time to get on with it!
RAW VIDEO: 2 Men Survive After Their Small Plane Clips Trees, Crashes Near Bridgeport AirportTwo men survived a small plane crash this afternoon just north of the Bridgeport Airport in Wise County.
Weekend Weather ForecastGenerally clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Texas Judge Says Austin Can Require Masks Despite State Ending COVID-19 MandatesA Texas judge is allowing the City of Austin to continue to require face coverings in local businesses weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures. Geoff Petrulis reports.
'Longhorns In Couture' Help Raise Money for Local Non-ProfitJust like businesses, non-profits have also been struggling amid the pandemic. But the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center is finding hope in an unusual place… longhorns in couture.
Texas House Speaker Discusses Surge of Migrants At Texas Border, Bills To Prevent Widespread Power Outages and MoreTexas House Speaker Discusses Surge of Migrants At Texas Border, Bills To Prevent Widespread Power Outages and More
Dallas Woman Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Loose Pit Bulls She Was FeedingA woman is in stable condition in a Dallas hospital after being attacked by four loose pit bulls she was feeding. Geoff Petrulis reports.
Man Rescued After Climbing Onto Houston CraneMan Rescued After Climbing Onto Houston Crane
Jeff Ray's 11AM Weather UpdateJeff Ray's 11AM Weather Update