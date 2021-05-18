CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday evening.

Grand Prairie Seeing Results In Stopping Catalytic Converter TheftsCatalytic converters have recently become a hot commodity for thieves nationwide. But one North Texas is seeing major results in stopping the common crime.

Mixed Reviews Following Gov. Abbott's Decision To End Pandemic-Related Unemployment BenefitsWhile many business owners say it’s the answer to the labor shortage, others say it will hurt more than help.

Investigation Continues After Kidnapped Boy Found Stabbed To Death In Middle Of Dallas StreetCourt documents are helping to piece together a timeline in the death of a 4-year-old boy, Cash Gernon, who was found in the middle of a street in Dallas over the weekend.

Arlington Homeowner Worried About Flood Threat With Creek Near BackyardWith flash flooding continuing to be a threat in North Texas, at least one homeowner is worried about creeks overflowing.

The Ones For Real Estate: Low Home Inventory In North Texas Leading To 'Apartment Pinch'The historically low inventory of homes for sale in North Texas is causing a pinch on the rental markets now, according to real estate experts.

Stormy Tuesday Weather UpdateScattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.

Ones For Wellness: How To Make Yourself A Morning PersonFor serious snoozers, getting going in the morning can be a real challenge.

NTSB Says Pilot Error To Blame For 2019 Crash At Addison Airport That Killed 10An error by a pilot is to blame for the 2019 plane crash at Addison Airport that killed 10 people, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board. Katie Johnston reports.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Issuing Executive Order Preventing Local Mask MandatesThe order prevents local governments and public schools from mandating face coverings. Katie Johnston reports.

Wildlife Group Shares Photos Of Turtle Covered In Nail Polish, Woman Recognizes It 13 years Later he Friends of Texas Wildlife want people to know it is not ok to paint turtles with nail polish. They shared an image of a box turtle covered in pink and blue nail polish to illustrate their point. Katie Johnston reports.

Fresh Grocer: Yukon Gold PotatoesYukon Gold potatoes have finely flaked yellowish-white skin with light yellow flesh. They're bright, vegetal and slightly sweet, with a smooth, slightly waxy texture and moist flesh.

Storms Continue Into TomorrowThunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Hazardous Driving As Rain Continues To Fall In The MetroplexHazardous Driving As Rain Continues To Fall In The Metroplex

CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday morning.

With Some Lakes Already Swollen North Texas Braces For More RainWith Some Lakes Already Swollen North Texas Braces For More Rain

