Rachael O'Neil talked to restaurant owners at the Taste of Addison.
North Texas Restaurants Still Having Hard Time Staffing Up
Weekend In The Low 80s With More Rain ChancesRain continues well into next week as well.
Mavs Fans Hyped About Game 6 Vs ClippersKeith Russell talked with enthusiastic fans at the playoff game.
2-Year-Old Struck And Killed By Vehicle Near Dallas' Fair ParkPolice and paramedics were called to the scene in the 4800 block of Parry Avenue near Fitzhugh just after 7:00 p.m.
Dallas Police Announces New Liaison For LGBTQ+ CommunityThe position has been around for about a decade at DPD.
Prices For Used Cars At Record LevelsSteve Pickett reports on vehicle volatility.
Dallas Police Share Sketch Of Homicide Victim Found At Gas Station With No IdentificationPolice said the victim is a Middle Eastern or Hispanic man in his mid-50s, approximately 5’5" tall and weighing 141 pounds.
Families Rally To Bring Awareness To Surge In North Texas Deaths Related To FentanylParents and siblings held pictures of family members who have died, many of them in the past year, as the drug has spread.
Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Friday, June 4.
Dallas ISD Preparing To Launch Hybrid Virtual Academy As Future Of Online Learning UncertainVirtual school options in local districts could be in jeopardy this fall after Texas lawmakers failed to pass a funding bill. A special session could provide solutions, but Dallas school leaders are preparing to move forward.
Dallas Election Officials Looking To Avoid More Issues During Runoff SaturdayLeaders in Dallas are preparing to make sure Saturday's joint runoff election goes without a hitch. It comes after several polling locations experienced issues that caused delays on May 1.
Cautionary Note If Considering Adding Certain Breed Of Dog To Your FamilyKaren Borta reports on a potential Dalmatian frenzy due to a new Disney movie.
Cloudy But Dry Friday EveningRain chances return overnight.
Sweet Tooth Motel Brings Immersive Art Exhibit To Fort WorthThe Sweet Tooth Motel is a pink pop of color on a street filled with industrial buildings.
Texas Schools Can No Longer Require MasksPer orders from Gov. Greg Abbott, schools in Texas can no longer require masks to be worn in classrooms and buildings, and the decision is garnering mixed reactions.
11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West ResignsParty officials say West will remain chair until a successor is picked on July 11.
1 Year Later, Still No Justice For Family Of Drive-By Shooting Victim Timeria JonesDetectives are asking for the public's help finding whoever is responsible for the fatal shooting of Timeria Jones outside a Dallas nightclub and sports bar one year ago. Geoff Petrulis reports.
Fort Worth Police Searching For Heavily Tattooed Men Who Stole Truck From Stockyards Police said on May 29, both men, who are heavily tattooed, stole a Ford F-250 at 1 a.m. from the Stockyards area.
Dallas Police Searching For Package Thief Recorded On VideoPolice in Dallas are asking for the public's help identifying an alleged package thief shown on surveillance video from May 22.
CBS 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.
Police Searching For Driver Who Slammed Into Off-Duty Officer On LBJPolice Searching For Driver Who Slammed Into Off-Duty Officer On LBJ
Jonathan Peck Of Nate's Seafood Ready For Taste AddisonJonathan Peck Of Nate's Seafood Ready For Taste Addison
Freestyle Bullfighters At The PBR Stockyards ShowcaseFreestyle Bullfighters At The PBR Stockyards Showcase