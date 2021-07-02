From The Border With Ken MolestinaKen Molestina explores the uptick in illegal immigration along the Texas/Mexico border and Governor Greg Abbott's plan to build a Texas Border wall in "From The Border".

2 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys To Appear On 'Hard Knocks' This SeasonFans will be getting a deeper dive into the Dallas Cowboys this year as the team is set to appear in the new season of HBO's Hard Knocks series. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

'Flaunting Fruity Felon' Charged After Buying Apples And More On Victim's Dime At Southlake Tom ThumbPolice officers in Southlake have woman in custody who allegedly went shopping at Tom Thumb using a stolen credit card. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Safety Tips For Handling Fireworks This Fourth Of JulyA fire official gave safety tips on handling fireworks this Fourth of July.

3 hours ago

US Sprinter And Dallas Native Sha'Carri Richardson Reportedly Fails Drug Test, Could Miss OlympicsAmerican sprinter who grew up in Dallas, Sha'Carri Richardson has reportedly failed a drug test, which could result in the 21-year-old standout missing some or all of the Tokyo Olympic events she qualified for. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

News Now: July 2, 2021News Now: July 2, 2021

8 hours ago

July 2, 2021: Hawkeye On EntertainmentJuly 2, 2021: Hawkeye On Entertainment

9 hours ago

Friday Weather ForecastA cold front is pushing through, providing some relief from the heat. Rain is on the way

10 hours ago

Staying Safe On The WaterHere are some tips on staying safe in lakes and swimming pools this holiday weekend.

10 hours ago

Storms Roll Through Thursday NightThere was nothing severe, but we got some good rain.

17 hours ago

Friends Of Wally Funk Thrilled She's Set To Rocket Into Space With Jeff Bezos From West Texas Later This MonthIn the 1960s, Wally Funk became one of the “Mercury 13,” entering the “Women In Space” program.

17 hours ago

Boy Scouts Of America Reaches $850M Deal With 60,000 Victims Of Child Sex Abuse“After months of intensive negotiations, the debtors have reached resolution with every single official and major creditor constituency in these Chapter 11 cases,” BSA attorneys wrote.

17 hours ago

I-Team: Victims Gather To Speak Out About Sexual Abuse At Popular Christian CampEach person who spoke with the CBS 11 I-Team says he or she, or a family member of his or hers, was sexually abused at Kanakuk Kamps sometime between 1999 and 2008.

17 hours ago

Dallas Offering Teens Free Admission To Museums And Other Attractions During Entire Month Of JulyThe city of Dallas introduced a new program on Thursday, July 1, benefiting local teens aged 12-17, offering free access to select attractions around town the entire month.

21 hours ago

Fort Worth Homeowner Missing Hot Water Had Much Bigger ProblemIt turns out a week earlier, a gas line had been damaged by a work crew a week earlier.

21 hours ago

North Texas Seeing Rise In RSV Cases Among ChildrenMore than 200 children have tested positive in the Metroplex in the last week.

21 hours ago

Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, July 1.

21 hours ago

Experts Predict July 4 Weekend Will Be Busiest Travel Time Since Start Of PandemicIt may be a record-breaking travel weekend in Texas as experts predict the Fourth of July to be busiest travel holiday since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

22 hours ago

North Texas Group Planting Thousands Of American Flags For Fourth Of JulyFourth of July weekend is here and a local group with hundreds of volunteers is looking to plant tens of thousands of American flags.

22 hours ago

Downtown Dallas, Inc. Boosts Safety Measures For Summer, Plans For Stronger Police Presence Following a year of shutdown, downtown Dallas is preparing for its first big summer holiday, and previewing its police and public safety plan.

22 hours ago

DeMarcus Lawrence, Michael Gallup Go Head-To-Head In Nerf ChallengeThe two Cowboys went head-to-head in several challenges for a "relaxing" getaway from football.

22 hours ago

North Texas Surpasses Record For Average Price Of A Home, Report ShowsNew data recently released by a RE/MAX national housing report says the Dallas-Fort Worth area has broken a record and surpassed the $350,000 dollar average price for a home.

23 hours ago

Rain Returns FridayIt was a hot and humid Thursday.

23 hours ago

'They Are Playing Russian Roulette': Doctors Say Nearly Every North Texan Hospitalized With COVID-19 Is UnvaccinatedParkland Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang says everyone who has been admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 is unvaccinated.

23 hours ago