Texas Experiencing Another COVID-19 SurgeTexas is seeing numbers of new cases it hasn't seen in five months. There were 13,100 new cases reported Friday.

14 minutes ago

High School Players Looking To Get Same Endorsement Benefits As College AthletesThere are high school players who are looking to get benefits from endorsement deals that college athletes are able to receive.

4 hours ago

Chopper Video: Fire At Plano HomeChopper Video: Fire At Plano Home

4 hours ago

Water Polo Junior Olympics Happening In LewisvillePhotojournalist Mike Kinney takes us there.

4 hours ago

Abbreviated Summer Break Comes To An End For Most Dallas KidsRobbie Owens reports on handling the COVID-19 related academic slide.

4 hours ago

Department Of Justice Sues Texas And Gov. Greg Abbott Over Executive Order Restricting Travel Of Undocumented MigrantsGov. Abbott's order, issued Wednesday, prohibits anyone from providing ground transportation to migrants detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for illegally crossing the border.

4 hours ago

Allen West Talks Priorities During Run For Texas GovernorFormer Texas GOP Chair Allen West talked about his priorities as he challenges Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

4 hours ago

Your Employer Can Require You To Get Vaccinated With Few Exceptions, Even In Texas, Employment Lawyer Says“For all employers in Texas who don’t have government contracts, you can require your employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Rogge Dunn, a Dallas business and employment lawyer.

4 hours ago

Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Friday, July 30.

5 hours ago

Lewisville Officer And K-9 Partner Retire Together: 'There's A Bond With The K-9 That I Can't Describe'"There's a bond with the K-9 that I can't describe. It's built on trust. I trust him and he trusts me," said Lewisville officer Shane Menz, who retired on Friday.

5 hours ago

Retired Lt. Col. Allen West Outlines Policies Amid Run For Texas GovernorFormer Texas GOP Chair Allen West joined former state Sen. Don Huffines in challenging Gov. Greg Abbott.

5 hours ago

Local Health Experts Weigh In On CDC's Recommendation Of Masks For Vaccinated ResidentsThe decision to recommend mask wearing for vaccinated residents is due to the Delta variant being more transmissible than the original strains.

5 hours ago

Corinth Police Respond After Video Released Of Shootout Between Officers And ResidentAn attorney for the man released the video to get their client's side of the story out. Corinth police said they posted a response Friday morning to make their account of events clear.

5 hours ago

Scott Padgett's Weather UpdateA heat advisory will go into effect for North Texas on Saturday.

6 hours ago

Early Morning Fire Causes Heavy Damage To Southlake MansionCrews were at the scene of a fire that caused major damage to a home in Southlake Friday morning, officials said.Not assigned

6 hours ago

Gov. Abbott Welcomes Largest Graduating Class In Texas DPS HistoryGov. Greg Abbott on Friday congratulated the Texas Department of Public Safety's largest graduating class in its history. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Local Schools React To Governor Abbott's Mask MandateGov. Greg Abbott says he will not impose another statewide mask mandate, despite the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas.

10 hours ago

Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather UpdateSome triple-digits highs are in the forecast this weekend.

11 hours ago

Southlake Home Suffers Heavy Damage From FireCrews are at the scene of a fire that caused major damage to a home in Southlake Friday morning, officials said. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

News Now: July 30, 2021News Now: July 30, 2021

15 hours ago

Ones For The Weekend: 2021 Red, White & Rockin Kids TriathlonKids can participate in a fully USAT sanctioned event with two distances: 130m swim, 3.1 mile bike, and half mile run for the Juniors (6-10 years) and 200m swim, 6.2 mile bike, and 1 mile run as Seniors (11 - 15 years).

15 hours ago