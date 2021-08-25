School In Richardson ISD Closed Temporarily Due To 'Significant Number' Of COVID-19 Cases, Switches To Virtual LearningBrentfield Elementary School in Richardson ISD has 24 active positive cases and has had 36 since school began on Aug. 17.

1 hour ago

Texas Schools To Share Threat Intelligence To Combat CyberattacksThe Texas Education Agency will collect and share reports of cyberattacks from school districts anonymously with participating schools.

1 hour ago

Dallas ISD Reports 'Data Security Incident'Dallas ISD said it is notifying those whose records have been impacted.

1 hour ago

MedStar Issues Air Quality Alert Action Days Amid Spike In Respiratory Difficulty EmergenciesAir quality across North Texas is causing concerns for MedStar officials in Fort Worth.

1 hour ago

Texas' Heartbeat Law Stands After No Action By Supreme Court“This is very exciting for the pro-life movement,” said Ashley Leenerts, a legislative associate for Texas Right to Life.

2 hours ago

'Les Moore' Gets Us Ready For The 2021 Dallas Cowboys SeasonThe CBS 11 Sports team is gearing up for the start of football season by discussing some of the hot topics surrounding this year's Dallas Cowboys.

2 hours ago

Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, Sept. 2.

2 hours ago

Constitutional Expert Weighs In On Texas Heartbeat LawThe Supreme Court decision keeps the Texas law on the books for now.

2 hours ago

John Gales Sr., Legendary Basketball Coach, Educator In Forth Worth ISD For 36 Years, Passes Away At 82In 1968, Gales became the basketball coach at Trimble Technical High School, where he would teach and coach for the next 30 years.

2 hours ago

Sleep Experts Store Roof Partially Collapses In PlanoThere are no reports of anyone hurt and no word yet on what caused partial collapse.

3 hours ago

North Texas Now Seeing A Cooldown In Housing MarketKen Molestina has The Ones for Real Estate report.

3 hours ago

A Look At How The COVID-19 Delta Variant Is Impacting ChildrenBrooke Katz has The Ones For Wellness report.

3 hours ago

Dale Carpenter Talks Supreme Court's Decision To Decline To Block Texas Abortion LawCBS 11's Jack Fink and SMU Constitutional Law Professor Dale Carpenter discuss the Supreme Court's decision to decline to block Texas' new abortion law.

3 hours ago

Thursday Afternoon Weather UpdateCBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray says our hazy skies are the result of smoke from the California wildfires.

3 hours ago

Thursday Midday WeatherCBS 11 Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks says we can expect a slight cool down as we head into the holiday weekend.

8 hours ago

Supreme Court Upholds Texas Heartbeat BillThe decision had led to concern for women's clinics across the state.

9 hours ago

North Texas Relief Groups Prepare To Help Hurricane Ida Victims Throughout SeptemberPeople in Louisiana are in lining up for food and water after Hurricane Ida. North Texas relief groups are preparing for an effort to help that will last through the month.

12 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Sept. 2, 2021CBS 11 News Now: Sept. 2, 2021

12 hours ago

Supreme Court Refuses To Block Texas Heartbeat Abortion LawA deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, for now stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation's second-largest state.

14 hours ago

Discover DFW: Fort Worth Cultural DistrictMasterpieces abound in the museums of the Fort Worth Cultural District, located a few miles west of downtown.

14 hours ago

Spike In COVID Cases Pushes Cook Children's Into 'Crisis Mode'Cook Children's is in crisis mode after COVID cases have filled up the pediatric hospital.

14 hours ago

Thursday Morning Weather UpdateMostly sunny and hot; drink plenty of fluids when outside in the heat

14 hours ago

Fresh Grocer: CornNow is the best time to enjoy fresh corn. Always store it in the fridge and eat it within seven days.

14 hours ago

Sunny, Hot And Dry ThursdayThe high will be around 98 degrees.

21 hours ago