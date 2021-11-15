The trial is being streamed live on CBSN DFW.
Chemirmir Trial Update: Testimony From 91-Year-Old Alleged Chemirmir Attack Victim and 911 Calls Featured Monday AM
Alex Jones Liable For Defamation In Sandy Hook 'Hoax' CaseFirst a Texas judge, now a Connecticut judge has found Infowars host Alex Jones liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Katie Johnston reports.
Brittany Rainey's Monday Midday Weather ForecastWarm start to the week followed by more seasonable temperatures at the end of the week.
Bedford Police Use Kinship DNA Analysis To Solve 1986 Cold Case Murder Of Janet LoveAfter more than 35 years police in Bedford know who murdered Janet Elaine Love in her apartment -- now they want to know if her assailant had more victims. Katie Johnston reports.
Mavs Fans, Including Kids Can Get A COVID Shot Before Home GamesMavs fans, including children 5 to 11 years old, can now receive either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when they go to a game at the American Airlines Center. Katie Johnston reports.
46-Year-Old Patient First Flu-Related Death In Dallas County For 2021-2022 SeasonA 46-year-old patient is the first flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2021-2022 season, according to health officials. Katie Johnston reports.
Democrat Beto O’Rourke Announces He’s Running For GovernorAfter months of public speculation and private consideration, Democrat Beto O’Rourke made it official this morning announcing he’s entering the race for Texas Governor.
CBS 11 News Now: Monday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Monday morning.
This Week's Forecast A 'Departure From Normal'Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Millions Follow Dumpster Diving Mama Make A Living From TrashYou’ve heard that old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” A North Texas woman is taking that to the next level.
Irving Police Searching For Hit-Run-Driver Who Fatally Struck Baby At IntersectionThe Irving Police Department is searching for a driver who fatally struck an 8-month-old baby at the intersection of N. MacArthur Blvd and Ranchview Dr. the morning of Nov. 14.
Massive Fire At Abandoned Mineral Wells High School Lights Up Night SkyA fire at the old, abandoned Mineral Wells High School lit up the Sunday night sky on Nov. 14.
Youngest Injured Astroworld Victim, Dallas 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount, In Medically Induced ComaThe youngest victim injured at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Ezra Blount, 9, is the second person to die from the concert this week, and the tenth overall from the catastrophe.
Cooler Temperatures Ahead For North TexasCooler temperatures are on the way to North Texas just before Thanksgiving!
Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally Held Outside Dallas Love FieldAn anti-vaccine mandate rally was held outside Dallas Love Field Saturday morning.
Funeral Held For Astroworld Concertgoer Brianna RodriguezA Funeral was held Saturday for Astroworld attendee Brianna Rodriguez.
Dallas Police: Woman Arrested After Assaulting Southwest Flight AttendantOfficials said Arielle Jean Jackson went to the front of the plane where she had verbal altercation with a flight attendant before hitting her with a closed fist to the head.
1 Dead In Dallas Freeway ShootingOne person is dead following a freeway shooting in Dallas.