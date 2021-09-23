The Real Housewives of Dallas Stephanie Hollman speaks about how her random act at a blood drive ended up saving a life of a 40-year-old woman suffering from non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On this cancer awareness month, CBS 11 news and DKMS are partnering to get as many people as possible on the stem cell donor and bone marrow donor registry. The 40-year old's only hope was stem cell transplant from a stranger. And Stephanie stepped up to the plate.

What Is DKMS?

DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer. Their mission is to “Delete Blood Cancer” and give as many patients as possible a second chance at life. To help, potential donors can register at DKMS.org. You will get a swab kit in mail. Follow the instructions and send the swab back. You will get called only if you are a match. You can choose to stay out or give someone a gift of life. All expenses are paid by the organization.

New Videos Posted below Each Day Next Week