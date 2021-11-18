Video Update: Several Witnesses Testify In Day Four Of The Billy Chemirmir Murder TrialThe court hears from numerous witnesses, including an FBI cell phone technician, a jewelry store employee who says Chemirmir sold him his victims' jewelry, and others whose testimony is helping to map Chemirmir's activity during his alleged crimes. Andrea Lucia reports.

Woman Accused Of Throwing Hot Soup Into Face Of Texas Restaurant Worker ArrestedThe video showing a customer throwing hot soup on a cashier at a Texas restaurant has gone viral. Now the woman caught on tape has been arrested. Katie Johnston reports.

Crayola Toys For Tots Christmas ShoppingCrayola Toys For Tots Christmas Shopping

Day 3 Of Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir's Capital Murder TrialDay 3 Of Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir's Capital Murder Trial

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Give State Of The City AddressDallas Mayor Eric Johnson Give State Of The City Address

School Bus Crash Along I-35 In Lewisville Closes Interstate For Several HoursThere was a lengthy morning rush hour backup along a highway in Lewisville after a school bus crash. Katie Johnston reports.

Texas Doctor Suspended From Hospital After Spreading COVID-19 MisinformationA hospital in Texas has suspended the privileges of a doctor who spread misinformation about COVID-19 on social media. Katie Johnston reports.

Trial Date Set For Ex-FWPD Officer Aaron Dean For Killing Of Atatiana JeffersonTrial Date Set For Ex-FWPD Officer Aaron Dean For Killing Of Atatiana Jefferson

Day 2 Of Billy Chemirmir Murder TrialDallas police and county medical examiners are expected to testify about the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris as the capital murder trial for Billy Chemirmir continues this week.

Chemirmir Trial Update: Testimony From 91-Year-Old Alleged Chemirmir Attack Victim and 911 Calls Featured Monday AMThe trial is being streamed live on CBSN DFW.

Alex Jones Liable For Defamation In Sandy Hook 'Hoax' CaseFirst a Texas judge, now a Connecticut judge has found Infowars host Alex Jones liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Katie Johnston reports.

Bedford Police Use Kinship DNA Analysis To Solve 1986 Cold Case Murder Of Janet LoveAfter more than 35 years police in Bedford know who murdered Janet Elaine Love in her apartment -- now they want to know if her assailant had more victims. Katie Johnston reports.

Mavs Fans, Including Kids Can Get A COVID Shot Before Home GamesMavs fans, including children 5 to 11 years old, can now receive either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when they go to a game at the American Airlines Center. Katie Johnston reports.

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke Announces Run For Governor's OfficeFormer El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke Announces Run For Governor's Office

Opening Statements In Trial Of Accused Serial Killer Billy ChemirmirOpening Statements In Trial Of Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir

Building At Dallas Department Of Aviation Being Renamed For Fallen DPD Sergeant Michael SmithA Dallas police officer killed in the July 7 ambush five years ago is being honored. The law enforcement building at the City of Dallas Department of Aviation is being renamed for fallen Sergeant Michael Smith.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach McCarthy: Randy Gregory Will Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf StrainDallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said this morning that defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks with a calf strain he suffered in Wednesday's practice. Katie Johnston reports.

Crews Cleaning Up Plano Sanitary Sewer Spill; 100,000 Gallons+ Expected To Flow Into White Rock CreekCrews are on-site working to plug working to plug a sanitary sewer spill in Plano caused by a tree, which feel and struck the 18 inch line crossing on Nov. 11. Katie Johnston reports.

Agencies Work Together To Make Multi-Million Dollar Drug Bust In Fort WorthAgencies Work Together To Make Multi-Million Dollar Drug Bust In Fort Worth

We Love Our Veterans! Parades A' Plenty Across North TexasCelebrated every November, Veterans Day honors all who have served in the U.S. military. And we here for it!

UPDATE: Truck Stranded On High-Five Continues Lunch Time Traffic HeadacheMadison Sawyer updates us on a stranded truck causing traffic problems during the Lunch Rush.

Suspect In Custody After Fort Worth Police Chase Leads To SWAT Standoff In SubdivisionFort Worth’s SWAT team is in a standoff with a person or persons in a white crew cab pickup truck on a neighborhood street as of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Texas A&M Development Coming To North TexasOfficials say the new campus will reshape the Fort Worth economy.

