U.S. Students Consider Canadian College After Trump WinFor some college-bound students distressed by the election of Donald Trump, Canada is calling. Colleges from Quebec to British Columbia said that website traffic from the U.S. has been surging since Trump's win.

Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer Quits Over TrumpA member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir said that she has resigned from the famed group over its decision to perform at next month's inauguration of Donald Trump. Jan Chamberlin posted her resignation letter on Facebook.

Russia Won't Expel U.S. Diplomats In Hacking FlapThe U.S. unleashed a string of sanctions and ordered the expulsion of Russians in retaliation for alleged cyber-meddling against the election, but Vladimir Putin ruled out any move to kick out American diplomats in response.

GOP Hopes To Overhaul Medicaid With TrumpWhen Donald Trump takes office, Republicans will have a chance to do something that they have wanted to do for years -- overhaul Medicaid, the program that provides health care to lower-income and disabled Americans.

Trump Talks Jobs, Russia, Israel At Q&ADonald Trump applauded the return of 8,000 jobs to the U.S. and hailed his transition discussions with President Obama in the most detailed interaction he's had with journalists since before the election.