Rockers U2 Returning To AT&T Stadium For Joshua Tree Tour 2017 The Irish rock band U2 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their award winning release 'The Joshua Tree' with a world tour that will include a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

New Plans For Southwest Center Mall In DallasThe majority owner of Southwest Center Mall plans to bring a new hotel to the property in the near future.

Starbucks Hopes New Egg Snack Will Boost Food SalesThe new item, called Sous Vide Egg Bites, is a wheat-free egg and cheese mixture about the size of a golf ball, developed for customers who wanted more protein options.

Top 5 Things You Should Know About ProteinWhether you want to lose weight or build muscle, the answer always seems to be "eat more protein."

Best Consignment Shops In DFW To Sell ClothingThere is no rule saying you need a budget as big as your mortgage to dress like you walked out of a magazine. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is teeming with consignment shops, glittered with eternally elegant, trendy and unique items you can add to your wardrobe to suit your style and your wallet.

Get Lean In 2017: Picking A Boutique Fitness StudioNew year, new you! What fitness regime will work best this year?

High-Tech Mirror Brings Makeup Artist With YouCheck out the latest technology from the Neiman Marcus flagship store in Dallas.