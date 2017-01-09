CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Latest News

FWPD Officer In Controversial Viral Video Gets 10-Day SuspensionToday officials with the Fort Worth Police Department will announce what punishment, if any, an officer will face after video of the arrest of an African-American mother and her children went viral.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick Seeks Re-Election In 2018Amid speculation that he would run for Governor of Texas, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced Monday morning that he plans on running for re-election in 2018.
Oil Slump Socks Texas Budget, Making Spending Cuts LikelyA prolonged oil slump is leaving Texas with a grim spending forecast, and one top Republican lawmaker says budget cuts are now certain.
Woman Dead & Man Injured After Arlington ShootingA woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting outside of an Arlington home early Monday. Both of the victims were sitting inside of a vehicle at the time of the fatal attack.
Iconic Pioneer Cabin Tree Falls During Northern California StormThe severe weather hitting Northern California has claimed an iconic tree in Calaveras County. The Pioneer Cabin tree, known for having a hole that enabled visitors to drive or walk underneath it, has been toppled.

Latest Sports

Baylor No. 1 In AP Basketball Poll For 1st Time, Villanova Falls To 3rdThe Bears (15-0) have made a meteoric rise in the poll, going from a team that didn't receive a vote in the preseason poll to one that received 55 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.
Spieth Set High Expectations For Youth Around HimJordan Spieth made it tough on everyone in his age group, including Justin Thomas.
Peyton Manning, Dat Nguyen, Bob McKay Enter College Football Hall Of FamePeyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, will go into the College Football Hall of Fame together.
Manny Ramirez Trying Baseball Comeback In JapanManny Ramirez has agreed to terms with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of Japan's independent Shikoku Island League. The former MLB player is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year.
Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters Opens To Public ToursToday is the day many football fans have been waiting for. This morning the new world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys opened to the public for tours.

Campaign 2016

GM CEO: Won't Change Production Plans Despite Trump TweetGeneral Motors CEO Mary Barra says her company has no plans to change its production plans because of criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.
Streep Takes On Trump While Accepting Lifetime Golden Globes AwardMeryl Streep quickly turned the spotlight away from herself and onto President-elect Donald Trump while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.
Trump And His Cabinet Picks Prepare For GrillingPresident-elect Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a crucial week.
Putin Reportedly Ordered Effort To Help TrumpRussian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence America's presidential election in favor of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, U.S. intelligence agencies declared Friday.
Trump May Pursue Border Wall Without New BillCongressional Republicans and Donald Trump's transition team are exploring whether or not they can make good on Trump's promise of a wall along the Mexican border without passing a new bill on the topic.

Latest Video

1st Fans Tour Dallas Cowboys Headquarters1st Fans Tour Dallas Cowboys Headquarters
Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters Opens To Public ToursToday is the day many football fans have been waiting for. This morning the new world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys opens to the public for tours. The tours, which kick off at 8 a.m., mean there’s a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at a team that may very well be on a championship run.
5 Years Of Success For 'CBS This Morning'The CBS 11 This Morning team sent special congratulations to the colleagues who come on each and every day right after their newscast. Today Charlie, Gayle, Norah and the entire CBS This Morning team are celebrating five years on air. Karen and Russ got a chance to talk to them about their anniversary last week – check it out

Eat.See.Play

Rockers U2 Returning To AT&T Stadium For Joshua Tree Tour 2017The Irish rock band U2 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their award winning release 'The Joshua Tree' with a world tour that will include a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
New Plans For Southwest Center Mall In DallasThe majority owner of Southwest Center Mall plans to bring a new hotel to the property in the near future.
Starbucks Hopes New Egg Snack Will Boost Food SalesThe new item, called Sous Vide Egg Bites, is a wheat-free egg and cheese mixture about the size of a golf ball, developed for customers who wanted more protein options.
Top 5 Things You Should Know About ProteinWhether you want to lose weight or build muscle, the answer always seems to be "eat more protein."
Best Consignment Shops In DFW To Sell ClothingThere is no rule saying you need a budget as big as your mortgage to dress like you walked out of a magazine. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is teeming with consignment shops, glittered with eternally elegant, trendy and unique items you can add to your wardrobe to suit your style and your wallet.
Get Lean In 2017: Picking A Boutique Fitness StudioNew year, new you! What fitness regime will work best this year?
High-Tech Mirror Brings Makeup Artist With YouCheck out the latest technology from the Neiman Marcus flagship store in Dallas.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia