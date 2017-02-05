Latest News

Shyamalan's 'Split' Leads Box Office For Third WeekendM. Night Shyamalan's multiple-personality thriller "Split" led the box office for a third-straight week, an unusual streak for a low-budget horror film.
Taylor Swift's Pre-Super Bowl Show Might Be Her Only In 2017Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl concert broke some news: She announced it may be her only concert of this year; she performed for the smallest number of fans in some time — 9,000 people is intimate for this pop star — and she sang her newest single live for the first time.
Pope Records Video Message For Fans Attending Super BowlIn a papal first, Pope Francis has recorded a video message that will be shown to tens of thousands of fans during Sunday's Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Hundreds Call For Firing Of Fort Worth Officer From Viral Arrest VideoHundreds rallied in Fort Worth Saturday to call for the firing of a Fort Worth officer who was seen in a controversial arrest video that went viral.
Dallas ISD Holds STEM Expo For Creative StudentsSome of the brightest, young engineering minds in North Texas gathered in Dallas Saturday for the largest expo dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the state.

Latest Sports

Cowboys' Jason Garrett Wins Coach Of The Year AwardThe Dallas Cowboys' Jason Garrett has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Part Of 7-Man Hall Of Fame ClassDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones along with running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis and quarterback Kurt Warner are part of the seven-man class heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cowboys QB Prescott Wins Top Offensive Rookie AwardDak Prescott won a two-man race with Dallas teammate Ezekiel Elliott to take the 2016 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
NFL Awards $50K To 3 Startups To Develop Safety TechnologyWith player safety under the microscope, the NFL and the Texas Medical Center held a competition Saturday for startups making innovative products geared toward improving the game.
NFL Referees Association Gives Super Bowl Tickets To CharityThe NFL Referees Association has donated more than 20 Super Bowl tickets to charities nationwide benefiting a variety of causes.

Latest Video

Lisa Villegas' Weather ForecastTemps are warming up again to start off the new week.
Hundreds Call For Firing Of Suspended Fort Worth Officer From Viral VideoHundreds rallied in Fort Worth Saturday to call for the firing of a Fort Worth officer who was seen in a controversial arrest video that went viral.
Boyfriend Of Missing Keller Woman Arrested After Remains Found In West Texas TownThe boyfriend of missing Keller woman Zuzu Verk was arrested after remains were found in a West Texas town Friday. The remains have not been identified yet.

Eat.See.Play

Fun Food Ideas For Your Super Bowl PartySuper Bowl Sunday is second, only to Thanksgiving, for food consumption in America. JD Ryan is Around Town with some fun food ideas for your super party!
The Pirates On The Prairie ConcertPirates are known to invade by sea, but a group of musical pirates are invading Grand Prairie by land. JD Ryan is Around Town!
Top 5 TV Trends Of 2017Televisions with great features and built-in smart technology are far more economical than just a few years ago.
How To Survive In Hazardous Winter ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former Navy SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low-Carb Dishes In DFWIf you're trying a low-carb diet to get back to your ideal weight, here are some savory options for you.
Reunion Tower: A Love StoryThere is a saying that "love is in the air" and, for one Dallas couple, nothing could be more accurate.
Dallas Kindergarteners Write A BookEach student in the class wrote a page and then contributed an illustration. Not bad to be able to pad a resume with “published author” at the ripe old age of 5.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia