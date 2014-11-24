105.3 The FAN is the flagship station for the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cowboys radio play by play announcer, Brad Sham, is the best in the business. Ben, Bacsik, KT, and Brendan revisit some of his best calls from Sunday night’s game against the Giants to go over highlights from the Cowboys victory in this week’s edition of Sham Goes Ham.
The Ben and Skin Show airs weekdays from 3-7p in Dallas-Fort Worth on 105.3 The Fan. Be sure to follow the crew on Twitter: @BenRogers @SkinWade @ktfuntweets and @Brendantime
