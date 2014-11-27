NFL Listen Live Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Listen to play-by-play of the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this Thursday, November 27th at 4:30PM on 105.3 The Fan in DFW and WYSP Newsradio in Philly.
Outside of DFW you can listen to any one of our 50 radio affiliates (in English and Espanol) on the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network.
Both stations will be broadcasting the game live on the radio.
The winner of this NFC East battle will enter the final month of the season in first place.
For more Cowboys insight and team coverage, visit CBSDFW.com. For more Eagles insight and team coverage, visit CBSPhilly.com.
One Comment
Comments are closed.