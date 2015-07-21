CBS11[1]
Cowboys Consider A ‘Pitch Count’ For Dez At Camp

July 21, 2015 4:44 PM By Mike Fisher
DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – A few days ago, on the eve of the franchise-tag deadline, the Dallas Cowboys were concerned that Dez Bryant might miss games. Now, on the eve of the start of training camp in Oxnard, California, the Cowboys are concerned about the Pro Bowl receiver in terms of “throwing him right to the wolves.’’

Bryant has his five-year, $70-million deal, so his boycott threat is behind him. He will be full-time for the season and fully available for camp. Except… “We’ve got to get our hands around Dez,’’ Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Tuesday at the opening of the Dallas Cowboys Club at DFW International Airport. “He hadn’t been in a competitive offseason training [program] and we want to make sure that you just don’t throw him right to the wolves.’’

Jones added, “I know he works hard but there is nothing like working with your teammates in a competitive environment. I think it’s a little different.”

So, a “pitch count’’ on Bryant, famous for his unwillingness to be inactive for even one play during practice?

Good luck with that.

In truth, Bryant will almost certainly be motivated to fulfill what Jones says about him as a talent.
“Dez is an important part of this team,’’ Jones said, adding, “and obviously I think has a chance to be one of the great players to ever play for this franchise, if not the league … We needed him out there in camp Day 1. We didn’t need distractions and it’ll be great to have him.”

