Listen to Live Play by Play of Cowboys vs Giants

Listen to live play-by-play of the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this Sunday, September 13th at 8:30pm on WFAN and 105.3 The Fan.
Giants QB Eli Manning signed a big extension this weekend and will look to prove his front office right by coming up with a big game. The Cowboys will look to Dez Bryant to torment the Giants defense as he was one of the top receivers in the league last season.
For more Giants insight and team coverage, visit CBS NY. For more Cowboys insight, visit CBS Dallas.
