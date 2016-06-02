NFL Preseason Times Announced; Cowboys Get 4 In Prime-Time

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (105.3 THE FAN) – The NFL has released the dates and times for the full 2016 preseason schedule, and all four of the Cowboys’ games are evening kickoffs.

The annual Hall of Fame Game, this year between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts, is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 7.

The full schedule of preseason games starts the following weekend, with six games on Thursday, Aug. 11, five games on Aug. 12, four on Aug. 13 and one on game that Sunday to finish off the first full week of the preseason.

The highlight of the weekend: Dallas at the Rams on national TV on Sunday night.

Here is the complete preseason schedule (local times listed first, then Eastern Time):

HALL OF FAME GAME

Green Bay vs. Indianapolis (Canton, OH), ESPN: 8:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 11

Washington at Atlanta: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

Carolina at Baltimore: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans at New England: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Jacksonville at New York Jets: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver at Chicago: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, August 12

Miami at New York Giants: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

Detroit at Pittsburgh: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Cincinnati: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Green Bay: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Oakland at Arizona: 7:00 p.m. (MST), 10:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 13

Seattle at Kansas City: 3:30 p.m. (CT), 4:30 p.m. ET

Indianapolis at Buffalo: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

Dallas at Los Angeles: ESPN: 5:00 p.m. (PT), 8:00 p.m. ET

San Diego at Tennessee: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 14

Houston at San Francisco: 4:00 p.m. (PT), 7:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 18

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

Cincinnati at Detroit: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta at Cleveland: 8:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. ET

Oakland at Green Bay: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Chicago at New England: 8:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Seattle: 7:00 p.m. (PT), 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, August 19

New York Jets at Washington: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Miami at Dallas: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Arizona at San Diego: 6:00 p.m. (PT), 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 20

Carolina at Tennessee: 2:00 p.m. (CT), 3:00 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Buffalo: 4:00 p.m. (ET), 4:00 p.m. ET

Baltimore at Indianapolis: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans at Houston: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

San Francisco at Denver: 7:00 p.m. (MT), 9:00 p.m. ET

Kansas City at Los Angeles: 7:00 p.m. (PT), 10:00 p.m.:

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 25

Atlanta at Miami (Orlando, FL), NBC: 8:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. ET

Dallas at Seattle: 7:00 p.m. (PT), 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, August 26

New England at Carolina: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Washington: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh at New Orleans: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Tampa Bay: CBS: 8:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. ET

Green Bay at San Francisco: 7:00 p.m. (PT), 10:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 27

Kansas City at Chicago: 12:00 p.m. (CT), 1:00 p.m. ET

Detroit at Baltimore: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

Philadelphia at Indianapolis: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

New York Giants at New York Jets: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee at Oakland: CBS: 5:00 p.m. (PT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles at Denver: 7:00 p.m. (MT), 9:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 28

San Diego at Minnesota: FOX: 12:00 p.m. (CT), 1:00 p.m. ET

Arizona at Houston: FOX: 3:00 p.m. (CT), 4:00 p.m. ET

Cincinnati at Jacksonville: NBC: 8:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 4

Thursday, September 1

Jacksonville at Atlanta: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

Tennessee at Miami: 7:00 (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

New England at New York Giants: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Philadelphia: 7:00 p.m. (ET), 7:00 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh at Carolina: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Indianapolis at Cincinnati: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Detroit: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Washington at Tampa Bay: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. ET

Chicago at Cleveland: 8:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. ET

Houston at Dallas: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Green Bay at Kansas City: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles at Minnesota: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Baltimore at New Orleans: 7:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. ET

Denver at Arizona: 6:30 p.m. (MST), 9:30 p.m. ET

Seattle at Oakland: 7:00 p.m. (PT), 10:00 p.m. ET

San Francisco at San Diego: 7:00 p.m. (PT), 10:00 p.m. ET

