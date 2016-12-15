CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Tiger Woods Signs Deal To Play With New Golf Ball

December 15, 2016 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Bridgestone Golf, golf, PGA, Pro Golf, Tiger Woods

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

One tournament into his return was all Tiger Woods needed to strike a deal with Bridgestone to play its golf ball.

Bridgestone Golf said Thursday it has signed Woods to a multi-year agreement in which he will play and promote the golf ball.

Woods effectively became a free agent for equipment deals when Nike decided to stop making clubs and golf balls and instead focus on apparel.

Woods began his career using a Titleist golf ball and switched to a Nike ball in May 2000. He said finding the right golf ball was “essential” and that the Bridgestone B333-S was the right fit for him.

Woods had not played in 15 months while recovering from back surgeries until the Hero World Challenge two weeks ago.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia