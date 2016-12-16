CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Chopper 11 Above 200-Acre Grass Fire Threatening Homes Near Chico In Wise County

Local Radio DJs Spend 6 Nights On Bus For Charity

December 16, 2016 7:58 AM By J.D. Miles
Filed Under: charity, DJ, DJs, Fundraiser, Hot 93.3 FM, salvation army, Stonebriar Centre, Stonebriar Centre Mall, Stonebriar Mall, Stuff A Bus, Stuff the Bus

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COLLIN COUNTY (CBS 11 NEWS) – It’s hard to imagine anyone choosing to spend the night outside instead of a warm home. But two men in Frisco are doing that!

Over the next five days Bret Mega and Scotty K from Hot 93.3 FM will be living in a bus in the parking lot of Stonebriar Centre in Frisco — all for a good cause.

The bus will be their home and their beds while they collect toys that will be donated to the Salvation Army. The hope is that by the time it’s over the bus will be completely filled.

The two daredevil DJ’s planned the fundraiser before learning that the temperature on Sunday could dip into the teens and barely reach a high near freezing.

But the pair are determined to ride it out with only a space heater and blankets on board with them. Mega said, “The point of Stuff a Bus it is to be there for the kids 24/7, that’s why we decided to live on the bus because a lot of kids don’t have anybody for them. For six days we can represent somebody being there all the time for them.”

The bus is collecting both new and gently used toys outside Stonebriar until December 20.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from J.D. Miles
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia