Local Radio DJs Spend 6 Nights On Bus For Charity

COLLIN COUNTY (CBS 11 NEWS) – It’s hard to imagine anyone choosing to spend the night outside instead of a warm home. But two men in Frisco are doing that!

Over the next five days Bret Mega and Scotty K from Hot 93.3 FM will be living in a bus in the parking lot of Stonebriar Centre in Frisco — all for a good cause.

The bus will be their home and their beds while they collect toys that will be donated to the Salvation Army. The hope is that by the time it’s over the bus will be completely filled.

The two daredevil DJ’s planned the fundraiser before learning that the temperature on Sunday could dip into the teens and barely reach a high near freezing.

But the pair are determined to ride it out with only a space heater and blankets on board with them. Mega said, “The point of Stuff a Bus it is to be there for the kids 24/7, that’s why we decided to live on the bus because a lot of kids don’t have anybody for them. For six days we can represent somebody being there all the time for them.”

The bus is collecting both new and gently used toys outside Stonebriar until December 20.

