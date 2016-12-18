Elliott Celebrates Cowboys TD By Jumping In Salvation Army Kettle

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – Following a touchdown during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers Sunday night, running back Ezekiel Elliott made a personal donation to the Salvation Army.
After a 3 yard rushing touchdown, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott jumped into the Salvation Army red kettle sitting in the back of the end zone.
Zeke was flagged with a personal foul, using a prop during a TD celebration. But it was worth it!
Zek and Dak’s youthful enthusiasm is contagious! They both make watching the Cowboys fun. While it cost the Cowboys a penalty, it was worth it because it brought the Salvation Army’s red kettle drive to the nation’s attention. Thanks Zek for taking one for the team!