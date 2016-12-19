Texas Electors Convene For Vote As Some Question Trump

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) — Thirty-seven Republican electors from across the state are convening at the Texas Capitol to formally vote to make Donald Trump the country’s next president.
Trump won Texas’ 38 electoral votes by nine percentage points, the state’s smallest margin of victory for a Republican presidential candidate since 1996.
One Texas elector, Art Sisneros, resigned after expressing concern about Trump’s presidential qualifications. He will be replaced by the electors before they cast presidential votes Monday.
Another elector, Chris Suprun, doesn’t plan to vote for Trump, saying he’s “here to elect a president, not a king.”
Associated Press surveys of many other Texas electors found little displeasure with Trump, however.
In all, 538 electors are gathering in state capitols nationwide to vote for president. Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College 306-232.
