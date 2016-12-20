By Shawn S. Lealos When it comes to New Year’s Eve 2017, there are a lot of fun event planned around the DFW area. There are huge parties at hotels and other venues around the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but for people who want to hit up a local bar or dance club, there are also plenty of fun options. With the bars, most New Year’s Eve celebrations include live bands or DJs spinning dance music, and this is where people can find great drink specials. Of course, people want to get tickets early as New Year’s Eve is one of the top two bar nights of the year. Here is a look at the best bars in DFW to ring in 2017.

The Nines

2911 Main St.

Dallas, TX 75226

(469) 458-3324

www.ninesbar.com 2911 Main St.Dallas, TX 75226(469) 458-3324 One of Dallas’ best high-energy dance clubs, The Nines is located in Deep Ellum and will be having a huge New Year’s Eve party to ring in 2017. This is the fourth year that The Nines will have their Glitz N Glow NYE Dallas party. There will be 12 house and techno DJs performing on two different stages for the party. The dance music will range from indie dance and disco to house music, techno, and more. The doors for this party open at 9 p.m. and the party will wrap up at 2 a.m. Tickets run $8 in advance and $10 at the door for entry.

Billy Bob’s Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, TX 76164

(817) 624-7117

billybobstexas.com 2520 Rodeo PlazaFort Worth, TX 76164(817) 624-7117 Billy Bob’s Texas is the World’s Largest Honky Tonk and they will celebrate New Year’s Eve in Fort Worth with a huge concert. The Eli Young Band will headline the Billy Bob’s Texas New Year’s Eve celebration. The doors to the club open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for entry to the party starts at $20 for general admission and there are also reserved seats for between $30 and $45. There are also VIP passes that include a commemorative champagne glass, complimentary Hors d’oeuvres, and prize drawings.

Trees

2709 Elm St.

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 741-1122

Trees is one of the top live music bars in Dallas and they have a huge concert party lined up for New Year's Eve 2017. The event is titled "NYE: ISHI and is headlined by ISHI, a high energy dance act similar to classic alternative band New Order. Also playing live on New Year's Eve are hip=hop band Cure for Paranoia, Dallas-based rapper Sam Lao, and Dallas musician Kwinton Gray. Doors open at Trees at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance.

Bomb Factory

2713 Canton St.

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 932-6501

www.thebombfactory.com 2713 Canton St.Dallas, TX 75226(214) 932-6501 There is also a big New Year’s Eve party at the Bomb Factory in Dallas to ring in 2017 in style. The event is called “NYE: Molotov” and is headlined by Latino rock band Molotov, who is touring in support of the album “Dance and Dense Denso.” Joining Molotov at this huge New Year’s Eve party are Skarmas, Mad Mexicans, Revolucion Oi, and Bronco Simmons. The doors to this event open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets to ring in the New Year’s at the Bomb Factory start at $38 with VIP passes for $138.