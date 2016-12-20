Boy Donates Birthday Presents To DPD Families

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBS11) – A little boy showed his appreciation for Dallas police by donating all of his birthday gifts to the families of fallen Dallas officers.
Seven-year-old Kendric White said he loves the SWAT team and went to the police department to donate his toys while wearing his own SWAT uniform.
The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the boy’s selfless act.
The donations will go to the families of the officer’s hurt or killed in the July 7 ambush attack in downtown.
