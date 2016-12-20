Does Jerry Troll The Cowboys To Create Headlines?

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
When talking about creating Dak vs Romo rumors and other Cowboys controversy, “A lot of time I do this stuff to create the debate” said Jerry Jones on his weekly radio show.
So does he really believe it – or is Jerry just trolling us?
“I’m very much into putting interesting things, things I think are interesting and could be interesting to other people, and I might give it a little extra twist one way or the other – I do that naturally” Jones said.
Jones also told Shan & RJ that rookie Zeke Elliott’s jump in the Salvation Army red kettle after his early touchdown against the Bucs was not a violation of NFL rules. “I question the interpretation by the officials – and the league, of course, didn’t fine Zeke.”
“I would take issue that is was a ‘Zeke prop’ that violated the rules,” Jones said. “We keep that red kettle back there all the time to remind, through visibility, what the Salvation Army does.”
Jerah has three missions in life: 1. Get publicity for Jerah. 2. Get publicity for Jerah. 3. If there is anything else left in the tank, get publicity for the Cows.