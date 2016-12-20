Does Jerry Troll The Cowboys To Create Headlines?

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Does Jerry Troll The Cowboys To Create Headlines?

December 20, 2016 9:30 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Jerry Jones, NFL

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

When talking about creating Dak vs Romo rumors and other Cowboys controversy, “A lot of time I do this stuff to create the debate” said Jerry Jones on his weekly radio show.

So does he really believe it – or is Jerry just trolling us?

“I’m very much into putting interesting things, things I think are interesting and could be interesting to other people, and I might give it a little extra twist one way or the other – I do that naturally” Jones said.

Jones also told Shan & RJ that rookie Zeke Elliott’s jump in the Salvation Army red kettle after his early touchdown against the Bucs was not a violation of NFL rules. “I question the interpretation by the officials – and the league, of course, didn’t fine Zeke.”

WATCH: Elliott Leaps Into Red Kettle After Touchdown

“I would take issue that is was a ‘Zeke prop’ that violated the rules,” Jones said. “We keep that red kettle back there all the time to remind, through visibility, what the Salvation Army does.”

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ekim Sregor says:
    December 20, 2016 at 12:11 pm

    Jerah has three missions in life: 1. Get publicity for Jerah. 2. Get publicity for Jerah. 3. If there is anything else left in the tank, get publicity for the Cows.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia