Escape The Room With JD Ryan

With your family in town this week for the holidays, you might be looking for a fun place to go escape the madness for awhile.

Escape The Room is a real life interactive game where you have sixty minutes to use your skills to escape one of the movie type sets.

The rooms all have themes like the 1800’s Bank Heist, The Apartment or the James Bond Spy room.

“We’ve got a western bank heist, so people come dressed as cowboys. We’ve had a couple of groups come in dressed up as spies” said Escape The Room Manager Al Fertado.

You have exactly sixty minutes to solve the clues that are strategically places throughout the rooms. If you don’t figure it out, no worries.

“The timer runs out and you get a losing horn and then we’ll come in show you what you missed or maybe something that you got stuck on” Fertado added.

