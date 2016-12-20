CBS11[1]
FBI Searching For Serial Bank Robber In Dallas Area

December 20, 2016 3:29 PM
Filed Under: fbi, serial bank robber

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A serial bank robber is believed to be responsible for four bank robberies last week in Dallas.

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect believed to have robbed the following banks on the following days:

·         December 12 – Bank of America – 4023 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, Texas

·         December 14 – Wells Fargo Bank – 4301 Lovers Lane, University Park, Texas

·         December 14 – Capital One Bank – 3647 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas

·         December 16 – Chase Bank – 6310 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Texas

The robber is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, 6’ – 6’4” tall, approximately 210 pounds, with a medium build, light complexion, and short, blonde hair.

He has worn a sweatshirt or jacket in each robbery with a camouflage cap or sunglasses to conceal his identity, according to the FBI Dallas Division news release.

In all of the robberies, the suspect demanded money verbally or presented a written note, got an undisclosed amount of cash and walked out.

In the third robbery, the FBI said he pointed a small handgun at the tellers as they attempted to comply with his demands.

In the fourth robbery, he pointed a similar handgun at tellers and ordered bank employees and customers to get on the ground.

No one has been injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). All tipsters remain anonymous.

To view the wanted poster, click here.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

