Mother Tells Police She Shot And Killed 2 Of Her Sons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police said a woman admitted to shooting her sons inside a home at 9000 Gainsborough Court on Saturday.
Officers found the victims in the upstairs master bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. Both the victims were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
The victims were Casy-Don Wilson, 21 and Kaylin Wilson, 20 according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police have not released the name of the suspect or details on a motive.
The case will be referred to the Tarrant County Grand Jury for consideration of criminal charges.
