Dallas Police Investigate Attempted Kidnapping

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened Monday afternoon in east Dallas.
Police say an unidentified man approached a teenage girl and unsuccessfully tried pulling her into his car late Monday afternoon in the 8900 block of Senate Street, just north of I-30 in east Dallas.
The man is described by witnesses as Hispanic in his 30s or early 40s. He was driving a white 2005 – 2009 Ford Mustang.
If you have any information regarding this situation or this vehicle, Police ask that you contact the Youth Operations Unit at (214) 671-4268.
