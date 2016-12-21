DISD Offering Students Free Meals During Christmas Break

CBS11[1]
December 21, 2016 5:09 PM
Filed Under: DISD, Food and Child Nutrition Services Department, free meals

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Since hunger doesn’t take a holiday, the Dallas Independent School District will open its doors during the winter break to serve breakfast and lunch meals to anyone under the age of 18.

This is the first time the district’s Food and Child Nutrition Services Department will offer the Winter Break Meal Program.

DISD said the meal service will be available at 13 campuses and will still offer a morning snack.

During the Thanksgiving break, the district hosted free meals three days, feeding 800 children.

The district plans to serve nearly three times that amount through the winter break program.

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

The Winter Break Meal Program will operate on Dec. 28 to 30 and Jan. 3 to 6, 2017 at the following locations:

• A. Maceo Smith New Tech High School

• W.H. Atwell Middle School

• W.A. Blair Elementary School

• E.B. Comstock Middle School

• Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Fred Florence Middle School

• Tom C. Gooch Elementary School

• Elisha M. Pease Elementary School

• Dan D. Rogers Elementary School

• W.W. Samuell High School

• San Jacinto Elementary School

• T.G. Terry Elementary School

• Sam Tasby Middle School

• Jill Stone Elementary School at Vickery Meadow

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

