Lang Scores 23; No. 16 Texas Women Rout New Orleans, 80-48

AUSTIN (AP) – Kelsey Lang scored a career-high 23 points on 11-of-11 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 16 Texas routed New Orleans 80-48 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win.
Lang, a senior center, has posted five double-doubles in her last six games. She entered the season with one career double-double.
Ariel Atkins scored seven of her 15 points in the third quarter as the Longhorns outscored New Orleans 25-2 to stretch their 15-point halftime lead. Joyner Holmes and Lang added four points apiece, and the Privateers shot 1 of 11 from the field in the third quarter.
Tasia Foman scored eight points and had a career-best six assists for Texas (6-4). Holmes had 10 rebounds and chipped in six points.
The Longhorns had 22 assists, outrebounded New Orleans 44-28 and forced 25 turnovers.
Jewel Angelo scored 17 points to lead New Orleans (4-5). Randi Brown added 14 points.
