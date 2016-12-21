CBS11[1]
Rangers Claim LHP Rollins Off Waivers From Philly

December 21, 2016 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Baseball, David Rollins, MLB, Texas Rangers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers have claimed left handed pitcher David Rollins off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies the club announced Wednesday.

The 27-year old has been bounced around over the past five weeks, November 18 (Seattle to Chicago-NL), November 22 (Chicago-NL to Texas), December 2 (Texas to Philadelphia) and December 21 (Philadelphia to Texas).

The DeBerry, Texas native currently lives in Frisco.

Rollins pitches the last two years with Seattle allowing 8 runs over 11 relief appearances and 9.1 innings. He spent the rest of the campaign with Triple-A Tacoma, going 5-0 with 2 saves, a 3.77 ERA (19 ER/45.1 IP), and 0.993 WHIP figure over 37 relief appearances.

Right-handed pitcher Tyrell Jenkins has been designated for assignment.

The Rangers’ roster remains at the 40-man limit.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

