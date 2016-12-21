Rangers Claim LHP Rollins Off Waivers From Philly

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers have claimed left handed pitcher David Rollins off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies the club announced Wednesday.
The 27-year old has been bounced around over the past five weeks, November 18 (Seattle to Chicago-NL), November 22 (Chicago-NL to Texas), December 2 (Texas to Philadelphia) and December 21 (Philadelphia to Texas).
The DeBerry, Texas native currently lives in Frisco.
Rollins pitches the last two years with Seattle allowing 8 runs over 11 relief appearances and 9.1 innings. He spent the rest of the campaign with Triple-A Tacoma, going 5-0 with 2 saves, a 3.77 ERA (19 ER/45.1 IP), and 0.993 WHIP figure over 37 relief appearances.
Right-handed pitcher Tyrell Jenkins has been designated for assignment.
The Rangers’ roster remains at the 40-man limit.
