Trump To Meet With Lockheed Martin Execs

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to meet later with Marillyn Hewson, the head of Lockheed Martin.

The Aerospace company manufactures the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the cost of which Trump has also criticized.

Earlier this month, Trump said he will reduce the costs of the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons program — the Joint Strike Fighter — after he takes office.

The president-elect tweeted that the “F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th.”

The tweet came the same day Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited Israel as it prepared to receive the first two next-generation F-35 fighter jets intended to help preserve the country’s military edge in the volatile Mideast.

The F-35 program has an estimated cost of nearly $400 billion. Israel is among a small number of allies to receive the plane.

Additionally, the CEO of Boeing, Dennis Muilenburg is meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago just weeks after a public flap over the cost of the Air Force One project.

Muilenburg is meeting with Trump on Wednesday. In addition to questioning the costs of F-35 fighter jets, Trump said the price of two new Air Force one planes was “out of control” and suggested he didn’t want to go ahead with the project at that cost.

Boeing has the multi-billion dollar contract to replace the aging presidential aircraft. Trump at the time said he wanted “Boeing to make a lot of money but not that much money.”

