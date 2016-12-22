Armed Man Robs Two Waffle Houses In Same Day

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a man who robbed two Waffle Houses today at gunpoint.
Police described the suspect as a black male, late teens to early twenties, wearing a tie-dyed pink and purple hoodie.
The first robbery happened at 5:30 a.m. at the Waffle House on 1825 N. Belt Line Rd. in Mesquite. Then, he struck again at 2:30 p.m., robbing the Waffle House located at 1908 Oates Dr.
He fled the location before officers arrived.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Anyone with information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 214. 373.TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972.285.6336
