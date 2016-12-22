Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Armed Man Robs Two Waffle Houses In Same Day

December 22, 2016 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, Crime, Crimestoppers, gun, Hashbrowns, Mesquite, Waffle House

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a man who robbed two Waffle Houses today at gunpoint.

Police described the suspect as a black male, late teens to early twenties, wearing a tie-dyed pink and purple hoodie.

The first robbery happened at 5:30 a.m. at the Waffle House on 1825 N. Belt Line Rd. in Mesquite. Then, he struck again at 2:30 p.m., robbing the Waffle House located at 1908 Oates Dr.

He fled the location before officers arrived.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Anyone with information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 214. 373.TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972.285.6336

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia