Cowboys Jaylon On ‘Grown-Man’ Decisions

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Jaylon Smith is missing this entire season due to an injury he sustained in his final college game, and yet the former Notre Dame star tweets that if he had the chance to do it all over again, he’d still play in that Fiesta Bowl.

On Wednesday at The Star in Frisco, in the wake of running backs Leonard Fournette of LSU and Christian McCaffrey of Stanford opting to skip their team’s bowl games, I asked Jaylon to elaborate — especially about the two players and the criticism directed at them.

“Everybody’s entitled to make their own decision,” Smith told me. “You got to be a grown man about decisions you make.”

Smith, with a sunny disposition comes in handy as he works hard and prays hard about the nerve re-firing in his otherwise rehabbed knee, declined to elaborate.

“It’s all good,” Smith said with wide grin. “It’s all love, baby. I’m good.’’

