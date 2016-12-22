Cowboys Zeke On Rest Vs Rust Vs Records

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – There is no hard evidence that settles the “rest vs. rust” argument in sports – not even when it’s “rest vs. rust vs. records.”

So it’s fitting that while Ezekiel Elliott acknowledges that breaking Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record would be “special,” it’s not the decision-making driving force for the stretch-run Dallas Cowboys.

“It would be special,” said Zeke, who needs 258 yards in the final two games to break Dickerson’s NFL mark set in 1983 for the Rams. “But I can think of something more special than that.”

Elliott’s 1,551 rushing yards lead the league. But the Cowboys as a team are trying to lead the league, too: they will clinch the division title and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs tonight if the Giants lose to the Eagles. If that doesn’t happen, the Cowboys can clinch it all with a win over the Lions on Monday.

And then there will be “rest vs. rust” decisions to make. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has predicted Dallas playing time would be “business as usual,” but in fact there are 53 case-by-case decisions to be made.

“You think about it, but it can’t be something you focus on,” Elliott said of individual honors, which for him include a Pro Bowl selection and a prominent place in MVP talk. “You’ve got to be focused on winning ballgames because that’s all that matters. … You go out there, you win, great things happen … It’s not worth risking what we have the opportunity to do as a team … to go and play for a Super Bowl. It’s all going to be team-oriented. Whatever they think is best for our team, then that’s what’s going to happen.”