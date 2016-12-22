Florida Deputy Attacked By Suspect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida (WTVT-TV) – Authorities in Florida are investigating whether a man has connections to terrorism after he was arrested at the New Port Richey, Florida home he shares with his parents.

Pasco County Fire-Rescue was called to the residence due to an unresponsive elderly male.

Emergency medical technicians took the man to a local hospital. The wife of the hospitalized man contacted authorities about the fumes that may have led to the man’s collapse. When deputies arrived to talk to the wife, they noticed what they called suspicious materials in the bedroom of their son, 21-year-old Sherif Elganainy.

When the deputies went to take the son into custody, they say he attacked the deputies and there was a violent fight. One deputy ended up with a broken bone in his hand and the other deputy received a blow to the head before the suspect was subdued.

Several federal agencies, including the FBI were called in to help with the investigation. Officials haven’t released what type of materials were removed from the home.

Elganainy has charges pending that include two domestic batteries for pushing his parents earlier in the morning; resisting arrest with violence; battery on a law enforcement officer; and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

