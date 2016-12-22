CBS11[1]
In Humorous Video, Dad Shares Downsides Of Kid’s Holiday Visit

December 22, 2016 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Children, Christmas break, College Students, dad, Holidays, Messy

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — Clothes all over the house, milk left out of the fridge, loud gatherings with friends. These are some of a Maine dad’s complaints about his college daughter being home for Christmas.

Dan Howard, of Cape Elizabeth, has posted a humorous two-minute video on Facebook in which he describes scenes that are likely familiar to any parent with a child home from college. The video has more than 900,000 views.

Howard shares tales of carrying his daughter’s heavy luggage through the airport and being unable to sleep as she bakes cookies and cupcakes at 3 a.m. with her friends. He ends by jokingly wondering if he can get Uber to take her back to school early.

He doesn’t say his daughter’s name or where she goes to college in the video.

