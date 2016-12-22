Santa Cop Spreads Cheer To Underprivileged Kids In Addison

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) – Addison Police made quite an impression Thursday with its Santa Cop Program.
Area restaurants, offices and local community groups donated to the Santa Cop Program in recent months to help with the effort to bring Christmas to families who otherwise might not receive much.
On Thursday, Santa Cop stopped by several Addison neighborhoods in a Pop Up North Pole Village, complete with Christmas tree, blinking lights and Santa, who hand-delivered toys to kids.
While the children have been told that Santa is coming to visit, it was a surprise that he brought presents for every child.
In addition to Santa Cop, Addison Police also adopted 20 needy families and will donate a Christmas dinner along with presents, with support from the Addison Police Association.
