Studies Rank Texas Drivers Among The Worst In the Country

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Traffic is bad in some parts of Texas, road construction is bad, but according to some studies the drivers are worse.

Three different car insurance companies have new reports out on the best and worst drivers across the U.S. and things aren’t looking the best for the Lone Star State.

Quotewizard.com says they looked at all types of data — including citations, DUIs, speeding tickets and state fatality information to determine the best and worst driving states in the nation. They have Texas listed in the middle of the pack at #31.

But things go downhill quickly when you look at the study by Car Insurance Comparison. According to their website Texas tied with Louisiana for having the worst drivers in the country.

They gave the ranking after studying fatal car crashes and their causes, with information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to their website, “Drivers in Texas ranked third for drunk driving, ninth for speeding, and ninth for fatalities.”

Bankrate.com took a different approach. They set out to determine the best and worst states for drivers — looking at information like commute times, insurance, fuel and repair costs and rate of car thefts.

Looking at that data Bankrate listed Texas as the 14th-worst state for drivers. The company said Texas earned one of the top scores for low gas costs, but the number of vehicle fatalities and the long commute times pulled the score down.

