‘Buy Local’ Buzz A Boost To Small Businesses

DALLAS (CBS11) – On the last full shopping day before Christmas, it’s down to the wire for last minute shoppers and for the retailers who depend on healthy holiday sales.

The season is especially critical for small businesses like Mary Bowen’s ‘Hipster Baby,’ a new boutique store that opened just two weeks ago in Richardson’s Creeks Plaza shopping center.

She said the store was born out of a lifelong dream, tremendous drive and necessity.

“I couldn’t find cool boys clothes for my son,” said Bowen who has a background in corporate merchandising. So when she couldn’t find what she wanted three years ago, she quit her corporate job and struck out on her own.

“A lot of not sleeping, our garage looked like a storage unit for a long time,” she added with a laugh. But she doesn’t question that the journey to small business independence has been worth it.

“It’s been my dream since I was a teenager to own my own boutique,” said Bowen.

Like most entrepreneurs, Bowen started small. She launched the business online and then began pursuing ‘pop up’ opportunities, like the ‘Unbranded’ market in downtown Dallas last year. Now, just 12 months later, her ‘Hipster Baby’ is growing up.

“And so to be able to work towards it, get enough money to open the store front, have enough of a customer clientele, we made it happen.”

With the help of her family and husband Daniel, ‘Hipster Baby’ went from an empty space to a boutique in just a matter of days—because retailers know that Christmas spending is critical.

Richardson customers say they like finding ‘cool,’ a little closer to home.

“Oh, it’s great,” said Monique Moore, who wandered in looking for something special. “I used to go to Bishop Arts and places like that all the time, just to find little places that we don’t have up here,” and then adding, “because you’re not saying ‘oh, I got it at Target or Walmart,’ where everyone and their dog has the same thing.”

Hipster Baby also looks to stock its creative shelves with items from over small businesses.

“We have Milk Snob out of Allen,” added Bowen. “We knew right away that we wanted them in our store. We know what it’s like to start out, to be small, to have big dreams and we want to help other small businesses, like we were helped out when we first started.”

