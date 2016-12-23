Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Plane, In Stable Condition

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Actress Carrie Fisher reportedly suffered a heart attack Friday on an airplane, CBS News has confirmed.

DEVELOPING: Actress Carrie Fisher in critical condition after suffering heart attack on flight, reports say https://t.co/hZ5pAfROpg pic.twitter.com/029CKSygJe — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 23, 2016

The Associated Press said Friday evening, Fisher has been upgraded to stable condition.

Fisher, 60, who played Princess Leia in the ‘Star Wars’ movies, was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest.

Fisher was in stable condition Friday, her brother said.

Fisher was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital, Todd Fisher told The Associated Press.

He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened to his sister.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Fisher’s publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not immediately return calls from the AP.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport Friday and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient as Fisher.

Fisher is considered a member of Hollywood royalty — her parents are Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.

Catapulted to stardom as Princess Leia in 1977’s “Star Wars,” Carrie Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The author and actress may be best known for her portrayal of Leia, but she is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Her thinly veiled autobiography “Postcards from the Edge” was adapted into a 1987 film version starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She also transformed her one-woman show “Wishful Drinking,” which played on Broadway and was filmed for HBO, into a book.

Most recently, Fisher has been promoting her latest book, “The Princess Diarist,” in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of “Star Wars.”

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)