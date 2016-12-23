Dallas Cowboys Playoff Tickets Go On Sale To Public Next Week

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys became the NFC East champs when Philadelphia beat the New York Giants late Thursday night. Friday morning the team announced when remaining playoff tickets would be available.

The Cowboys will put all remaining 2016-2017 playoff tickets on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 28. The sale starts at 10:00 a.m.

The potential belated Christmas gift won’t come cheap. Ticket prices will range from $115-$560 per seat. If that’s not in your budget standing room only party pass tickets will also be on sale starting at $40.

Cowboys officials say the base number of season ticket holders is very large, and that a limited number of playoff tickets available next week. The organization did not reveal the exact number of tickets that would be up for sale.

The number of tickets available to the general public could get even smaller between now and sale time since the team is giving season ticket holders a chance to buy additional playoff tickets one day before the public sale.

Tickets can be purchased on the Dallas Cowboys website, online at Ticketmaster or by calling 800-745-3000.

