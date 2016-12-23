DPD: Teen Wanted For Murder Considered Armed, Dangerous

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking to catch a 17-year-old wanted for murder.
Police said Kieston Dews killed Kalvin Hopson on Saturday, December 17 in the 9500 block of Bruton Rd.
Police said Dews should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police released no other details on the crime or a possible motive.
Anyone with infomration concerning this case or the suspect’s location, police said they should immediately call 911 or Homicide Detective R. Duggan at 214-671-3642.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.
You can call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
