Witness To Scene On Plane Involving Ivanka Trump Shares Story

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS11) – New perspective on the incident involving an angry traveler and President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump on a JetBlue flight Thursday.

CBS11 talked to a man who said he witnessed the scene that led to a man being kicked off of the flight.

Apart from a slight delay, Thursday’s flight from New York’s JFK Airport to San Francisco started off normal for passenger Marc Scheff, until another passenger spotted the woman sitting directly behind him.

“When he saw the family, he said out loud – he didn’t yell, he just said, ‘oh my God, this is a nightmare, and his hands started shaking.'”

The family was Ivanka Trump, her husband, children and others.

“I didn’t recognize her at first, because she looked like a nice, young mom flying with her family,” Scheff said. “I thought it was odd, I didn’t know why the president-elect’s daughter is flying behind me because I fly coach, but I really didn’t have any judgments or opinions about it, honestly.”

What Scheff didn’t know was that the husband of the upset passenger had allegedly sent a tweet saying his husband was “chasing down” the couple “to harass them.”

“And he said, ‘they’ve ruined the country and now they’ve ruined our flight.'”

Scheff said the passenger never accosted Ivanka Trump but was clearly agitated.

He heard Trump tell security, “she didn’t want to make this a thing.”

JetBlue officials made the decision to remove the passenger and Scheff said he understood why.

“Nobody deserves to be insulted on a plane. I didn’t vote for Trump, but I was just taking a flight with Ivanka. She deserved to have a quiet flight.”

Scheff said the rest of the flight was quiet.

Ivanka Trump and her family boarded a flight in San Francisco for Hawaii.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)