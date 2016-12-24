CBS11[1]
TXA21[1]
MeTv_212[1]
KRLD_1080[1]
1053_theFan[1]
Fatal Accident Kills Motorcyclist In North Richland Hills

December 24, 2016 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Accident, Mid Cities Boulevard, Motorcycle Accident, motorcyclist, North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police are investigating an accident that killed a motorcyclist at Mid Cities Boulevard between Smithfield & Davis Saturday afternoon.

Initial investigation shows that a black 1934 Ford was traveling eastbound at the 7900 block of Mid Cities Blvd. and a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling in the same direction and attempting to pass in the left lane.

Police say the Ford lost control and struck the motorcycle. The motorcyclist did not survive his injuries.

According to police, the 63-year-old driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. The motorcyclist has not been identified yet.

