Community Rebuilds One Year After Deadly Tornado Outbreak

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rowlett community continues to rebuild one year after deadly tornadoes tore through North Texas.

Eleven people from Garland and Collin County died that day including children and many homes were also ravaged.

Despite the despite the devastation, families in the community continue to heal, but also feel grateful this Christmas.

Sue Hartson, whose home was destroyed by the tornadoes, is still getting used to having a new home.

“The memories are flooding back. I loved my previous house,” said Hartson. “I love my new one, but I’m still getting used to having a new home.”

Half-finished houses, concrete foundations, and empty lots fill the neighborhood, but some consider themselves lucky during the rebuilding stages.

“We finally moved back in the first of August. They rebuilt it,” said Darryl Campbell, whose home was also destroyed. “The frame studs were all that was left of it. We rebuilt from there.”

The weather hasn’t helped as some are worrying about how warm it has been this Christmas.

“I’m a little nervous, especially since it’s been warm out. I’m thinking it might be deja vu,” said Malissa Campbell. “I’m hoping we don’t have a repeat of what happened last year.”

Thousands of structures in Rowlett and Garland were impacted, and many families are still getting back on their feet.

However, the strong community is still behind them every step of the way.

Click here for information on Monday’s candlelight vigil.

