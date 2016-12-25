Houston Family Shoots, Kills Robber On Christmas Eve

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a robber was killed while trying to break into a family’s home on Christmas Eve.

The Houston Chronicle reports that a man, his wife and their son were home about 9:45 p.m. Saturday when they heard glass shatter. The man told police he went to investigate and saw a robber trying to get in through the back door.

The man says he shouted to his son that there was someone in the house. Police did not release the age of the son, who officers say grabbed an unidentified weapon and shot and killed the intruder.

Police have not released the name of the alleged robber.

The family told police the lights were on during the invasion and their car was in the driveway.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)