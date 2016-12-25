Man Dies After Being Struck While Crossing Highway

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle while cross U.S. Highway 175 at Jim Miller.
The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene waiting for law enforcement.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The Medical Examiner officially pronounced him dead at about 11:38 p.m.
Authorities say the man was about 30-years-old and had no identification on him.
According to officials, during processing at the scene of the accident, a wrong-way driver drove through the scene and was immediately arrested.
The wrong-way driver was identified as Taju Akay, and he was arrested for DWI.
