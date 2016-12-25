Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Man Dies After Being Struck While Crossing Highway

December 25, 2016 8:56 PM
Filed Under: auto-pedestrian accident, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, highway 175

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle while cross U.S. Highway 175 at Jim Miller.

The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene waiting for law enforcement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The Medical Examiner officially pronounced him dead at about 11:38 p.m.

Authorities say the man was about 30-years-old and had no identification on him.

According to officials, during processing at the scene of the accident, a wrong-way driver drove through the scene and was immediately arrested.

The wrong-way driver was identified as Taju Akay, and he was arrested for DWI.

Taju Akay (Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

Taju Akay (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office)

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia