Police: Multiple Fights Caused Hulen Mall To Go On Lockdown

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say officers are investigating an incident that occurred at Hulen Mall that caused the mall to go on lockdown Monday night.
According to police, officers initially responded to a shots fired call, but when they arrived, they found that multiple fights had broken out.
The mall was then placed on lockdown by police.
Police say there were numerous fights occurring inside the mall that involved 100 to 150 people.
Officers were going store-to-store and allowing people to leave during the lockdown.
There were no reported injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
